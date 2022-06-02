Handshake (HNS) Price Reaches $0.0711 on Top Exchanges

Handshake (HNS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.0711 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $35.24 million and approximately $76,777.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,558.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,845.31 or 0.06038639 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016122 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00211289 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.97 or 0.00660915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.45 or 0.00616691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00072932 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 495,977,492 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

