Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 57,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 12.27 and a current ratio of 12.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21.
Hannan Metals Company Profile (CVE:HAN)
