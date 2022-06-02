Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPGLY shares. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €170.00 ($182.80) to €171.00 ($183.87) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($129.03) to €150.00 ($161.29) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €305.00 ($327.96) to €330.00 ($354.84) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY remained flat at $$196.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $237.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.46.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.