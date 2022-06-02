Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $44.68 or 0.00146702 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $30.26 million and $14.72 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000287 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 695,653 coins and its circulating supply is 677,343 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

