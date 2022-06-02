Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.82

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.82 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 6.70 ($0.08). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 355,670 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £33.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.46.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers composites; elastomers; graphene and silver-based complex fluids for radio frequency identification market; piezo resistive nanomaterial enhanced inks graphene-based sensor systems; flexible electronics; and test strips for self-diagnostic biomedical sensor device.

