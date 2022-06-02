HC Wainwright Lowers Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Price Target to $15.00

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 293.70% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
NASDAQ ADXN opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. Addex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.57.
Addex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.
