HC Wainwright Lowers Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Price Target to $15.00

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 293.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ADXN opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. Addex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Addex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.17). Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 748.78% and a negative return on equity of 123.92%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.