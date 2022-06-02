HC Wainwright Lowers Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Price Target to C$0.50

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) had its price target decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright to C$0.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 112.77% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:GPR traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$0.24. 104,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,449. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

