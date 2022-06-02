Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $398.93

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 398.93 ($5.05) and traded as low as GBX 321 ($4.06). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 321 ($4.06), with a volume of 55,252 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £279.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 361.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 398.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a GBX 26.30 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.27%.

In other news, insider Chris Payne sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.81), for a total value of £5,046.40 ($6,384.62).

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

