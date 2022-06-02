Hein Park Capital Management LP Buys 246,820 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Hein Park Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,820 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up 13.6% of Hein Park Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hein Park Capital Management LP owned 0.42% of VICI Properties worth $79,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

VICI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.12. 69,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,914,943. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

