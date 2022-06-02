Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.72 million.

Helios Technologies stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.60. 116,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,067. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average is $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research started coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 50,994 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

