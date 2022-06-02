Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Update

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HT opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $909,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

