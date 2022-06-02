Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Announces Earnings Results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 254.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 67,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $501,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

