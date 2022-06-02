HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Trading Up 9.2%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 66.38 and last traded at 66.38. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at 60.80.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft from €97.20 ($104.52) to €96.00 ($103.23) in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is 64.72.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

