HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Receives $665.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $665.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HomeServe to a “hold” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HomeServe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered HomeServe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

HMSVF opened at $12.45 on Monday. HomeServe has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

