Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE HMN traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $38.94. 442,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,373. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

HMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,963,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,609,000 after acquiring an additional 38,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,524,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 78,240 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.