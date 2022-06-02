Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.7-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.42 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.87-$1.97 EPS.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,186,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,770. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,842 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.