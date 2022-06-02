HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 175.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,674,214. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $754,938.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,138 shares of company stock worth $2,152,908. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

