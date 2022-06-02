Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$12.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.47.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

TSE HBM traded up C$0.48 on Friday, reaching C$7.66. 1,717,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,917. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.17.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$479.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$511.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.68%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

