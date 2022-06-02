Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HGTXU opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.67.

Get Hugoton Royalty Trust alerts:

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.