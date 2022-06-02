Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,200 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $210.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.56.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HII. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

