HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $12.66 million and approximately $38,421.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

