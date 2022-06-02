Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 150.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hyperfine in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Shares of HYPR opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Hyperfine has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27.

Hyperfine ( NASDAQ:HYPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYPR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the fourth quarter worth $2,417,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the fourth quarter worth $7,250,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the fourth quarter worth $15,743,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the fourth quarter worth $12,630,000. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Hyperfine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.