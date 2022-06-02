IAG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 277.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $188.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.23.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.79.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

