IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.22

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.22 and traded as low as C$13.00. IBI Group shares last traded at C$13.24, with a volume of 22,700 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBG. Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on shares of IBI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$419.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$112.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$105.78 million. On average, analysts predict that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

