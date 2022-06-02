Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Tops $1,305.77 on Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $404,788.10 and $817.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,305.77 or 0.04314768 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,026.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,323.29 or 0.60547309 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.00429355 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 489.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00031832 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.