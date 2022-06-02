Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Shares Up 15%

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 15% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 125,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 103,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$15.27 million and a P/E ratio of -10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

About Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

