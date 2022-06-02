II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $835.84 million.

II-VI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. II-VI has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $75.23.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.08.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $446,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $757,857. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in II-VI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

