Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $7.55

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $8.02. Immatics shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 5,168 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMTX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $490.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.39.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Immatics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Immatics by 69.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
