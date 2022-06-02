Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires Shares of 2,220 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,652,616,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,056,770,000. Prysm Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,802,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,088,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 30.25 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of 65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.86.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIVN. Barclays decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 73.12.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.