Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases New Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,959 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $108,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GWRE. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

GWRE opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

