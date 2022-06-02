Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $369.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.66 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

