Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of IRT opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

