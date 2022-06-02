Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Short Interest Down 18.1% in May

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,500 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 403,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovid in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTV. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE:CTV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.00. 25,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,677. Innovid has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.43.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

