Insider Buying: 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Acquires 175,000 Shares of Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,444,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,383,095.

TSE:VNP opened at C$1.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86. 5N Plus Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.03 and a 52 week high of C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.04.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

VNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares lowered shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

