Insider Buying: Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Buys 2,145 Shares of Stock

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) Director Jay P. Leupp purchased 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $13,534.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,534.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,684. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.
