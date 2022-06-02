Insider Buying: Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Buys 2,145 Shares of Stock

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) Director Jay P. Leupp purchased 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $13,534.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,534.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,684. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 650,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 60,647 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

