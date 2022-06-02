Insider Buying: Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Acquires £6,609.98 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) insider Jann M. Brown bought 25,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £6,609.98 ($8,362.83).
LON:PHAR opened at GBX 24 ($0.30) on Thursday. Pharos Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18.58 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 32.93 ($0.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.45. The stock has a market cap of £106.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.65.
About Pharos Energy (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.