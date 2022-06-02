Insider Buying: Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Acquires £6,609.98 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHARGet Rating) insider Jann M. Brown bought 25,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £6,609.98 ($8,362.83).

LON:PHAR opened at GBX 24 ($0.30) on Thursday. Pharos Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18.58 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 32.93 ($0.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.45. The stock has a market cap of £106.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.65.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

