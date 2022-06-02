Insider Buying: Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Purchases 3,414 Shares of Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 3,414 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $105,697.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,341.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

