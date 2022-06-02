Insider Buying: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Acquires 95 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Frist III purchased 95 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.73 per share, with a total value of $20,779.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,779.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VRSN stock opened at $174.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.69 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.15.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

