Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells 1,435 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $164.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

