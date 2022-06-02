Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells 1,435 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ADI stock opened at $164.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.59.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.52.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Analog Devices (ADI)
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.