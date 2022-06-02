Insider Selling: Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Sells C$1,611,396.90 in Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) Director Alain Lemaire sold 160,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$1,611,396.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527,565 shares in the company, valued at C$5,302,028.25.

CAS stock opened at C$10.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.96. Cascades Inc. has a one year low of C$9.08 and a one year high of C$16.45.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Cascades’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.06.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

