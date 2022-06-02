Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells 8,182 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $1,137,298.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28.

On Friday, April 29th, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $139.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.67. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

