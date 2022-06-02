Insider Selling: Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Insider Sells 1,428 Shares of Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $74,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,819 shares in the company, valued at $198,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.62 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FORR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Forrester Research by 250.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 78.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

