Insider Selling: Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) Senior Officer Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 1,400 shares of Héroux-Devtek stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.53, for a total transaction of C$21,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$621,339.77.

Stephane Arsenault also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

On Wednesday, May 25th, Stephane Arsenault sold 2,500 shares of Héroux-Devtek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total transaction of C$37,900.00.

Shares of TSE:HRX opened at C$15.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.46 and a 1-year high of C$19.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.34 million and a P/E ratio of 17.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.85.

Héroux-Devtek ( TSE:HRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$147.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$146.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.2400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRX shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.