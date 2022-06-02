Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,457,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Intel worth $229,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.54.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 412,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,381,592. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $180.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.