Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as low as C$0.49. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 749 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.12.

Get Intermap Technologies alerts:

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.00 million during the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intermap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.