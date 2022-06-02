Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 5,561.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,631.29 ($71.25).

ITRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($80.97) to GBX 6,000 ($75.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($71.36) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($83.55) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($69.59) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($65.19), for a total transaction of £387,814.78 ($490,656.35).

Intertek Group stock traded down GBX 77 ($0.97) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,558 ($57.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,260. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,986.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,223.22. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,529 ($57.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,824 ($73.68). The stock has a market cap of £7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

