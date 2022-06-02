inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 121,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
INTT stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $18.00.
inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of inTEST by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of inTEST by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on INTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
