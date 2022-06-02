inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 121,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

INTT stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews acquired 9,235 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $62,705.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of inTEST by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of inTEST by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

