Inverse Finance (INV) Market Capitalization Tops $8.84 Million

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $94.35 or 0.00309813 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Inverse Finance has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and approximately $202,636.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

