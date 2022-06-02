Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Down 14.4% in May

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of BSMO opened at $24.93 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.
