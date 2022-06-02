Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Down 14.4% in May

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of BSMO opened at $24.93 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 458.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 32,941 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $660,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.