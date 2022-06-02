Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.53

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 137919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBC. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 23.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

